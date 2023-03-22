New Disney+ French Originals Announced and Teased

According to Variety, two new French series are moving forward at Disney+ – tackling questions of euthanasia with Lambert v. Lambert, and intimacy in the social media age with the literary thriller Les enfants sont rois.

These announcements were made today by French Disney+ executives at the Series Mania Forum event.

Adapted from Based on a True Story author Delphine de Vigan, Les enfants sont rois ( The Children Are Kings ) follows a reality-TV has-been turned mommy vlogger who fills her social media feeds with daily updates about her two precocious children. When her older daughter disappears and is thought kidnapped, the bereft momfluencer faces a police investigation that calls into question the very existence of her child.

Another French original on the way is the four-part docuseries Lambert v. Lambert , which follows the years-long legal battle between the wife of a man in a persistent vegetative state and his parents and siblings, who used the courts to block any medically assisted end-of-life.

, which follows the years-long legal battle between the wife of a man in a persistent vegetative state and his parents and siblings, who used the courts to block any medically assisted end-of-life. Julie Perris of Zadig Productions will spearhead, with Elodie Buzuel and Vincent Trisolini directing.

During today’s presentation, first-look images of Daniel Bruhl in costume as Karl Lagerfeld taken from the set of Kaiser Karl were previewed, in addition to some behind the scenes looks at upcoming French originals Irresistible and Tout va Bien

Created by The Bureau screenwriter Camille de Castelnau, and with a starry cast led by Virginie Efira, the family dramedy Tout va Bien follows three generations of a Parisian clan whose lives are thrown into a tailspin when the youngest child falls ill.

Led by In Treatment writer Clémence-Madeleine Perdrillat, the rom-com Irresistible tracks the romantic upheavals of a Parisian podcaster, played by pop star and actor Camélia Jordana, who falls head-over-heels for Prince Charming. The only issue: He's already married, and she's not over her ex.

writer Clémence-Madeleine Perdrillat, the rom-com tracks the romantic upheavals of a Parisian podcaster, played by pop star and actor Camélia Jordana, who falls head-over-heels for Prince Charming. The only issue: He’s already married, and she’s not over her ex. Referring to lead’s affliction as ‘love-based PTSD’, Perdrillat described the project as “the story of how you can love again while still stuck in the past.”