Disney’s Raya and Star Wars’ Darth Maul Get the Funko Soda Treatment

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Disney and Star Wars fans are in for a treat as the latest Soda figures to pop up at Entertainment Earth feature Raya and Darth Maul

It’s a good day to be a Funko fan and Entertainment Earth shopper! That’s because two new Funko Soda designs have opened for pre-order and the site is hosting a Buy 3, Get 1 Free sale in-stock Funko !

the site is ! Fans looking to expand their Disney and Star Wars collections can welcome Raya ( Raya and the Last Dragon ) and Darth Maul (Clone Wars era of Star Wars) to their display cases.

) and Darth Maul (Clone Wars era of Star Wars) to their display cases. Raya is dressed in her yellow top, brown vest and green trousers, and she’s ready for adventure.

Raya and the Last Dragon Raya Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

Darth Maul looks as menacing as ever, with the hood of his black cape down to show his bright yellow eyes, and horned head. Oh, and his dual bladed lightsaber is fully extended!

Star Wars Darth Maul Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

In addition to the standard Funko Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

For the Chase, Raya keeps her same outfit but is now holding a curved dagger so she can defend herself against any enemies she might encounter.

Darth Maul now has his hood up and lightsaber retracted and he’s all blue! This is because we’re viewing him as a hologram image.

Both of the new Funko Soda characters are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Guests may purchase up to 2 of each Funko Soda design.

Funko Soda Fun:

Learn more about the awesome Funkos available at Entertainment Earth in Alex’s unboxing video that features several WALL•E Pop! collectibles and a variety of Funko Soda figures.