Grammy Nominated Performer Halle Bailey Among the Lineup of Stars Taking Part in Disney Dreamers Academy This Week

Grammy nominated performer Halle Bailey will be part of the lineup of stars at Disney Dreamers Academy this week.

What’s Happening:

The Little Mermaid is taking Disney Dreamers Academy “under the sea’’ this week.

Five-time Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey, who will play the lead role of Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid, is the Disney Dreamers Academy celebrity ambassador for this year's event at Walt Disney World

Bailey is one of several Hollywood stars participating in the annual mentoring program by Walt Disney World Resort that brings 100 students from around the country for an immersive career-inspiring weekend at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Some of the other celebrities include R&B singing sensation H.E.R., plus actors Marsai Martin (ABC black-ish), and Jalyn Hall (feature film Till).

As the celebrity ambassador, Bailey headlines the list of celebrities and will be a mentor and advocate during the Thursday through Sunday event, which is designed by Walt Disney World Resort to broaden career awareness and create exclusive enrichment opportunities for high school students from diverse communities around the country.

Bailey will share personal insights with the students, drawing from her own unique experiences, like playing the title character in The Little Mermaid .

In addition to her role as Ariel, she has starred in television shows and movies such as Grown-ish, Let It Shine, and Last Holiday.

Here are Details About the Other Key Celebrity Participants:

H.E.R., singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who is one of the fastest rising young stars in R&B music. Winner of an Academy Award, an Emmy and five Grammys, she has also recently launched her acting career, starring as Belle in the recent ABC special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. She will join the all-star cast of The Color Purple musical film adaptation as "Squeak" later this year.

Marsai Martin, best known for her role as Diane Johnson on the ABC sitcom black-ish. Martin also starred in the 2019 comedy film Little, which she also produced, making her the youngest person ever to produce a studio film. Time Magazine named Martin on its Time 100 Next.

Jalyn Hall, an actor who had a breakout performance as Emmett Till in the 2022 biographical film Till.

Dominique Thorne, an up-and-coming actress, who recently starred as Riri Williams in the Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Up next is her TV series Ironheart on Disney+

Priah Ferguson, who played scene-stealing little sister Erica Sinclair on Netflix's series Stranger Things.

During the event, the celebrities will be joined by several other speakers, including Disney executives and cast members, community leaders, business executives and educators, who will also nurture and inspire the students.

The impactful program will introduce the Disney Dreamers to an array of new opportunities, such as sessions teaching valuable life tools, leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies.

Students will also go through in-depth workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with their dreams. These workshops introduce the Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment and sciences, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.

The Disney Dreamers Academy program is an important part of Disney’s commitment to supporting diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think big and to use what they learn in their relentless pursuit of their dreams in hopes of making a difference in the lives of others.

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the four-day event.

Over the years, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,400 students from across the country. Each year, graduates have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, entrepreneurs and more, and some have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who followed them.

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com

