Videos: Getting To Know The Students of Disney Dreamers Academy 2023

Each spring, 100 exceptional young people arrive at the Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World with ambition, excitement and hopes for the future. Four days later, they return home with the motivation, guidance and skills to help make those dreams come true. There, the students get energized by mentors who blaze their own trails to success, while they expand their horizons at career workshops, and develop crucial skills—like interviewing, networking and even dressing for success – all helping the students achieve success chasing their dreams.

We were fortunate enough to speak with a few of these inspiring students, discussing their curiosities, compassion, courage, positivity, and optimism for the future, all of which make these dreamers stand out. Check out our interviews and their stories below!

Jada Stewart

I am a 16 year old junior at Wilson Early College Academy in Wilson, NC with a passion for building and flying! I have many interests including reading, writing, designing and building models, cosplay, playing video games, and watching movies. I am currently a Cadet Senior Airman in the NC Civil Air Patrol, Youth Group student leader, and enrolled in ground school to obtain my private pilot’s license. My goal is to become an Imagineer and a commercial airline pilot. The words that motivate me daily is: “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength” Philippians 4:13!

Cam West

I am 16 years old, born in Jacksonville, Florida. I am a Junior at First Coast High School where I play Varsity football and basketball. I participate in many after school activities like the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program where I am an Explorer Sergeant, I volunteer myself at Teen Leader’s of America over the summer, and do Ministry Mime. After High School I plan on enlisting in the United States Air Force and also attending college to study Criminal Justice with hopes of becoming a JSO (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office) Police Officer.

Preston Zabinko

My name is Preston and I am a sophomore at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Following high school, my goal is to earn an MBA in finance at a college that challenges me and one I can contribute too. Ultimately, I want to be a financial advisor to aid people in achieving their dreams. Outside of school, I have been a competitive soccer player since elementary school. Soccer has provided me the ability to travel the world and learn the value of hard

work. Additionally, I participate in SAMHA, volunteer at House by the Side of the Road (a local organization helping those in need), and intern with AFC Ann Arbor (a local soccer club). My philosophy in life stems from an influential soccer coach who said, “never walk on my soccer field”. I apply this to life by trying to do my best and enjoying every experience.

Each year, 100 exceptional students are chosen out of thousands who apply. If you have tried and weren’t picked, don’t let that discourage you, and keep applying. For more information about the program, be sure to check out DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.