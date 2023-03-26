Preview Images of New Happily Ever After Main Street Projections at the Magic Kingdom

We are just over a week away from the grand return of Happily Ever After to the Magic Kingdom on Monday, April 3rd. When the fireworks spectacular returns, it will bring with it new projections on the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A., and thanks to some photos from Disney, we have a glimpse at what they’ll look like.

Happily Ever After lights up the Magic Kingdom with fireworks, lasers, lighting and projection effects – featuring a story that captures the heart, humor and heroism of favorite Disney films, including The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen and Moana.

We recently got to experience the battles, the stories, the losses and all the glories during a preview of Happily Ever After, filmed from closer to Cinderella Castle. Check out the show in our video below:

Happily Ever After will return to Magic Kingdom on April 3rd after the final showing of Disney Enchantment

Disney Enchantment took the place of Happily Ever After as part of the World’s Most Magical Celebration, the celebration of Walt Disney World

The World’s Most Magical Celebration will wrap up on March 31st.