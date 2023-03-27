Disney100: The Exhibition Teases Some Disney Artifacts Coming to Munich Installation

Disney has unveiled several of the treasures that Disney fans will be able to see up close when Disney100: The Exhibition opens its second unit in Munich, Germany next month.

What’s Happening:

The largest exhibition the Walt Disney Archives has ever created begins its European tour in Munich’s small Olympic Hall on April 18, 2023, to mark the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. Disney100: The Exhibition invites fans to immerse themselves in and rediscover their favorite Disney stories in 10 magnificent and imaginatively themed galleries full of innovative and immersive technology.

You can find the European-exclusive items throughout the exhibit. In the gallery “Where Do the Stories Come From?”, visitors can behold the Dutch Language prop book from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and the Mary Poppins (1964) carousel horse ridden by Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke in his role as the lovable Bert.

In "The Illusion of Life" gallery, maquettes of Remy for Ratatouille (2007) and Jafar for Aladdin (1992) are among the items on display. Visitors will also discover more about the creation of Disney heroes, villains, and sidekicks that have inspired and entertained audiences across the globe for 100 years—from the first sketch to the finished animation.

The stories of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars Marvel Avengers: Infinity War

Of course, Disney100: The Exhibition also includes a look at Disney's world-renowned theme parks. In the gallery "Your Disney World: A Day in the Parks," visitors will feel as if they are standing on a version of Main Street, U.S.A., when they see an attraction vehicle from Mr. Toad's Wild Ride Disneyland

It took four years to plan and assemble the artifacts for Disney100: The Exhibition, many of which will be on display for fans and Disney lovers for the first time. Most artifacts presented are from the collection of the Walt Disney Archives, with additional items from Marvel Studios and the Pixar Living Archives. A selection of artwork is provided by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library and the Walt Disney Imagineering Collection.

Disney100: The Exhibition was developed and curated by the Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions. The European premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition will take place on April 18, 2023, at the small Olympic Hall in Munich, Germany.

What They’re Saying:

Becky Cline, Director, Walt Disney Archives: "At the Walt Disney Archives, we work to protect and preserve Disney's rich legacy—and to make it accessible to the public. We cannot wait for fans and families to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event celebrating the iconic characters and stories that have captured the hearts of audiences around the globe."

: “At the Walt Disney Archives, we work to protect and preserve Disney’s rich legacy—and to make it accessible to the public. We cannot wait for fans and families to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event celebrating the iconic characters and stories that have captured the hearts of audiences around the globe.” Tobias Kunz, Creative Director of Studio-TK: “It’s moving to see artifacts from the films we all grew up with. The hand-painted artwork, costumes, props, and other items offer new perspectives on stories we know by heart. The creativity and artistry on display can only be appreciated if you’ve seen it for yourself, no matter how much you think you know.”