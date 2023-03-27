Disney Speedstorm Releases New Trailer Showcasing Benefits Of Founder’s Packs

Disney Speedstorm is due out in a few weeks for early access, and Gameloft has released a new trailer showcasing the different benefits of each tier for players who purchase a Founder’s Pack.
What’s Happening:
- Gameloft has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming combat racing experience game, Disney Speedstorm, that showcases all the different perks and enhancements included in each tier of the game’s Founder’s Packs.
- The upcoming cross-platform arcade combat racing experience, races into early access on April 18th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC.
- Disney Speedstorm is a hero-based combat racing game featuring iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains re-imagined as high-speed road warriors, with racetracks inspired by their unique worlds.
- An incredible lineup of racers will include Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, the Beast and more, suited-up and revving up for racing action.
- Upgrade each racer’s stats and make the most of their unique skills, which can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way to play!
- From the docks of Pirates of the Caribbean to the wilds of The Jungle Book, and even racing on the Great Wall of China seen in Mulan or the Scare Floor from Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., players can experience these worlds from a fresh, exciting perspective geared specifically for racing!
- Players will be able to speed through action-packed tracks solo, or challenge friends in local and remote multiplayer modes, with Disney Speedstorm supporting cross-platform play.
- Additionally, the action never slows down thanks to fresh content always around the corner. New Disney and Pixar racers will be added regularly, and unique tracks will be released often, to pump fresh strategy into the mix.