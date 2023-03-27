Disney Speedstorm Releases New Trailer Showcasing Benefits Of Founder’s Packs

Disney Speedstorm is due out in a few weeks for early access, and Gameloft has released a new trailer showcasing the different benefits of each tier for players who purchase a Founder’s Pack.

What’s Happening:

Gameloft has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming combat racing experience game, Disney Speedstorm , that showcases all the different perks and enhancements included in each tier of the game’s Founder’s Packs.

The upcoming cross-platform arcade combat racing experience, races into early access on April 18th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC.

Disney Speedstorm is a hero-based combat racing game featuring iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains re-imagined as high-speed road warriors, with racetracks inspired by their unique worlds.