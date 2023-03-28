Annual Passholders can save 30% on select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages this spring and summer.

What’s Happening:

Annual Passholders can save 30% on select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser valid for voyages on the following departure dates in spring and summer 2023.

It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created, one where you live a unique experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than they ever dreamed possible.

The number of packages allocated for this offer is limited.

Savings based on the non discounted price a non-Passholder pays for the same package.

Dates:

April 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29

May 1, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 25, 29 and 31

June 2, 4, 6, 14, 18, 20, 24, 26 and 28

Important Details:

Passholder must present a valid Walt Disney World

Offer is non transferable.

All packages are a 2-night experience. Package includes entry to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Ticket is required in all Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser packages. Tickets may not be modified, are non upgradable, non transferable and nonrefundable and exclude activities/events separately priced. Package includes two (2) breakfast, two (2) lunch and two (2) dinner meals per Guest, with gratuity included for dinners; and one (1) quick-service meal consisting of one (1) entrée and either one (1) nonalcoholic beverage or, if age 21 or over, one (1) alcoholic beverage (where available), or, for Guests ages 3 to 9, one (1) combo meal from the children’s menu offerings, to be used in the theme park only. Entertainment and experiences onboard are subject to change without notice or liability.

Offer is only applicable for new reservations.

Limit one cabin per Passholder; Passholder must stay in the cabin.

Advance reservations required.

Offer dates are subject to change without notice.

Offer excludes Galaxy Class Suites and Grand Captain Suites.

Booking Information:

To learn more and book this offer, call 800-327-2996