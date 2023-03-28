Annual Passholders can save 30% on select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages this spring and summer.
What’s Happening:
- Annual Passholders can save 30% on select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser valid for voyages on the following departure dates in spring and summer 2023.
- It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created, one where you live a unique experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than they ever dreamed possible.
- The number of packages allocated for this offer is limited.
- Savings based on the non discounted price a non-Passholder pays for the same package.
Dates:
- April 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29
- May 1, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 25, 29 and 31
- June 2, 4, 6, 14, 18, 20, 24, 26 and 28
Important Details:
- Passholder must present a valid Walt Disney World Annual Pass at check-in.
- Offer is non transferable.
- All packages are a 2-night experience. Package includes entry to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for one (1) day on day 2 of the experience. This admission ticket expires at midnight prior to departure date.
- Ticket is required in all Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser packages. Tickets may not be modified, are non upgradable, non transferable and nonrefundable and exclude activities/events separately priced. Package includes two (2) breakfast, two (2) lunch and two (2) dinner meals per Guest, with gratuity included for dinners; and one (1) quick-service meal consisting of one (1) entrée and either one (1) nonalcoholic beverage or, if age 21 or over, one (1) alcoholic beverage (where available), or, for Guests ages 3 to 9, one (1) combo meal from the children’s menu offerings, to be used in the theme park only. Entertainment and experiences onboard are subject to change without notice or liability.
- Offer is only applicable for new reservations.
- Limit one cabin per Passholder; Passholder must stay in the cabin.
- Advance reservations required.
- Offer dates are subject to change without notice.
- Offer excludes Galaxy Class Suites and Grand Captain Suites.
Booking Information:
- To learn more and book this offer, call 800-327-2996 — or, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
