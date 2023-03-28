Jeremy Renner to Attend “Rennervations” Premiere After Recovering from Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner is set to attend the world premiere of his new Disney+ original series Rennervations. The appearance will be his first press event since his snow plow accident back in January, according to Variety.

will be held on April 11 at Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theater. This will be Renner’s first appearance at an event of this sort since his snow plow accident on January 1, which put him in the hospital for a number of injuries.

Renner broke over 30 bones in the accident but, as he has shared on social media, he has been making a full recovery.

What they’re saying:

Jeremy Renner: “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

About Rennervations:

, Renner and his team of expert builders use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into mind-blowing creations that serve communities around the world. Every build has a purpose. Behind the big screen, Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, Renner travels the globe to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

Along the way, Renner teams up with actor and producer Anthony Mackie ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ), actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens ( Tick, Tick… Boom! ), actor and producer Anil Kapoor ( Mission Impossible ) and singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra ( Encanto ), who all share Renner’s enthusiasm and join him to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization.

), actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens ( ), actor and producer Anil Kapoor ( ) and singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra ( ), who all share Renner’s enthusiasm and join him to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization. The series takes Jeremy around the world from his hometown of Reno, Nevada to Chicago, Illinois, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India. In each location, Jeremy connects with leading organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago, Uva Jagriti Sansthan, and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas to learn about the needs of the local communities. Jeremy and Rory meet with organization leaders to better understand the community’s most urgent needs, then they use what they learned to build something incredible that will have a big impact.

Jeremy’s Rennervation team includes Rory Millikin, Jeremy’s friend and business partner, Corey Wardleigh, lead mechanic, Rob “Bender” Park, lead fabricator, along with the build crew Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self and Merri Oswald, Akamu “AK” Whatley, Skiland “Ski” Judd, Ryan Gunter, and Nick Socha.

The series will premiere on Disney+ on April 12.