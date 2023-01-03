Jeremy Renner Shares Message on Instagram as Recovery Continues

Jeremey Renner, who remains in “critical but stable condition,” shared a message on his Instagram account today, thanking everyone for their kind words over the past couple of days.

Renner was injured in a snow plow accident on Sunday and has been in the ICU ever since.

According to CNN “Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits. He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones.”

In addition to the photo above, Renner’s full message in his Instagram post reads: “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner is best known for his role as Clint Barton, better known as Hawkeye Marvel Thor The Avengers Avengers: Age of Ultron Captain America: Civil War Avengers: Endgame Marvel’s What If …? Hawkeye

Renner co-owns a house-renovating business with Kristoffer Winters in Washoe County, Nevada, which is to be featured in the upcoming Disney+ Rennervations .

. He is also the star of the Paramount+ Mayor of Kingstown, with the show’s second season set to premiere on January 15th.