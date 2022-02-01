“Mayor of Kingstown” Renewed for Season 2 by Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown has been officially renewed for a second season at Paramount+.
What’s Happening:
- Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer for ViacomCBS Streaming, announced today at a TCA press conference that Mayor of Kingstown, the second most-watched Paramount+ original series, has been renewed for season two.
- Mayor of Kingstown premiered in November 2021 with a cable simulcast on Paramount Network, drawing in 2.6 million viewers and becoming cable’s biggest new scripted premiere since Yellowstone in 2018.
- The series was created by Taylor Sheridan and actor Hugh Dillon, who both serve as executive producers alongside Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.
- Jeremy Renner headlines an all-star cast and also serves as an executive producer.
- The cast includes Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha’rez Lass, and Aidan Gillen.
- Mayor of Kingstown is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.
About Mayor of Kingstown:
- “Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”
What They’re Saying:
- Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming: “With Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system. The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan Universe and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”
- Antoine Fuqua, Executive Producer: “Mayor of Kingstown is such an important project that offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system and I am thrilled to continue the journey with Taylor and team for Season 2. Thank you to our partners at Paramount+, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios for believing in us to further explore this story.”
- David Glasser, Executive Producer:“We are thrilled that shows like Mayor of Kingstown – original stories with layered characters and important themes – are able to thrive on Paramount+. We can’t wait to delve back into the lives of the McLusky family for season two.”
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).