Cakeworthy is bringing more Disney100 fun to fans throughout 2023 and today they revealed the next styles to join the collection.

Disney fans looking for fun ways to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder

Among the companies bringing Disney magic to their signature styles is Cakeworthy with a second collection featuring characters from Disney and Pixar films.

While Mickey Mouse and the Mickey Mouse Club got to take the spotlight earlier this year, their official blog announced that Peter Pan, Dumbo, Alice in Wonderland, Coco, Frozen, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck will be featured in the new collection.

Speaking of the feathered Ducks, both Donald and Daisy will star on two new signature flannels that feature their names and giant images of the faces on the back. And of course their autographics will be embroidered along the collar as a fun Easter egg.

As shown in the collages, the apparel lineup will include T-shirts with a variety of fun prints, skater dresses and the aforementioned flannels.

Accessories will include a new travel bag and wallet decorated with a Mickey and Minnie pattern that’s been pulled straight out of the 90s!

Pricing hasn’t been announced however similar styles range from $29.95-$54.95.

It’s not clear if the Disney100 collection will continue to be shared with shopDisney, or be exclusive to Cakeworthy.

Check back soon for links to the new Disney100 styles.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.