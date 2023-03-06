Disney100: Cakeworthy Celebrates Disney with Mickey Mouse Club Styles and More!

If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while then you already know that Walt Disney Company is in the middle of a year long celebration commemorating their 100th anniversary. Along with festivities and events themed to Disney100 there are plenty of merchandise collections including a new assortment of cute apparel from Cakeworthy.
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans looking for fun ways to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder every day, can look to popular brands and retailers who are releasing incredible merchandise collections inspired by Disney’s century of entertainment.
- Among the companies bringing Disney magic to their signature styles is Cakeworthy and this week we dropped a new assortment on shopDisney inspired by Mickey Mouse.
- Whether you’re newly obsessed with Disney or have been a fan for as long as you can remember, Cakeworthy has four fashionable selections to add to your wardrobe.
- Since this is Disney100, Cakeworthy is focusing on Mickey Mouse, Steamboat Willie and the Mickey Mouse Club, all featured on shirts, shorts, and a charming bucket hat.
- The Disney100 Collection by Cakeworthy is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $24.99-$59.99.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
The Mickey Mouse Club Bucket Hat for Adults by Cakeworthy – Disney100 – $24.99
- Floppy bucket hat
- Embroidered Mickey Mouse Club appliqué
- Twill fabric
- One size fits most adults
- 100% cotton, exclusive of decoration
The Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeers Semi-Crop Top for Adults by Cakeworthy – Disney100 – $29.99
- Vintage The Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeers screen art and logos
- Soft jersey knit with semi-cropped hem
- Boxy fit
- Includes Disney100 tag
- 100% cotton
Mickey Mouse Denim Shorts for Adults by Cakeworthy – Disney100 – $59.99
- Vintage-styled denim shorts with prewashed look
- Button front with zip fly
- Allover vintage Mickey Mouse screen art pattern
- Front and Back pockets
- Belt loops
- Includes Disney100 tag
- 98% cotton / 2% elastane
Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie Flannel Shirt for Men by Cakeworthy – Disney100 – $54.99
- Woven flannel shirt with allover plaid pattern
- Vintage Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie screen art on back
- Embroidered parrot on front pocket and anchor on collar
- Includes Disney100 tag
- 100% cotton
While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.