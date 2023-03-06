Disney100: Cakeworthy Celebrates Disney with Mickey Mouse Club Styles and More!

If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while then you already know that Walt Disney Company is in the middle of a year long celebration commemorating their 100th anniversary. Along with festivities and events themed to Disney100 there are plenty of merchandise collections including a new assortment of cute apparel from Cakeworthy.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for fun ways to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder

Among the companies bringing Disney magic to their signature styles is Cakeworthy and this week we dropped a new assortment on shopDisney inspired by Mickey Mouse.

Whether you’re newly obsessed with Disney or have been a fan for as long as you can remember, Cakeworthy has four fashionable selections to add to your wardrobe.

Since this is Disney100, Cakeworthy is focusing on Mickey Mouse, Steamboat Willie and the Mickey Mouse Club, all featured on shirts, shorts, and a charming bucket hat.

The Disney100 Collection by Cakeworthy is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

The Mickey Mouse Club Bucket Hat for Adults by Cakeworthy – Disney100 – $24.99

Floppy bucket hat

Embroidered Mickey Mouse Club appliqué

Twill fabric

One size fits most adults

100% cotton, exclusive of decoration

The Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeers Semi-Crop Top for Adults by Cakeworthy – Disney100 – $29.99

Vintage The Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeers screen art and logos

Soft jersey knit with semi-cropped hem

Boxy fit

Includes Disney100 tag

100% cotton

Mickey Mouse Denim Shorts for Adults by Cakeworthy – Disney100 – $59.99

Vintage-styled denim shorts with prewashed look

Button front with zip fly

Allover vintage Mickey Mouse screen art pattern

Front and Back pockets

Belt loops

Includes Disney100 tag

98% cotton / 2% elastane

Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie Flannel Shirt for Men by Cakeworthy – Disney100 – $54.99

Woven flannel shirt with allover plaid pattern

Vintage Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie screen art on back

Embroidered parrot on front pocket and anchor on collar

Includes Disney100 tag

100% cotton

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.