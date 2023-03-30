First-Ever Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge at Disneyland to Open on April 19th

The previously announced, first-ever Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge at the Disneyland Resort will officially open on April 19th, 2023. Called “Disney Vacation Club Star View Station – a Member Lounge,” this sleek, new space will be in the heart of Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

Inspired by Walt Disney’s optimistic vision for the future, the lounge will sport a retro-inspired yet modern aesthetic featuring a variety of murals designed by Disney Legends such as Mary Blair, John Hench and Herbert Ryman.

The lounge will also be home to historic Disney gems, such as the K7 Space Suit worn by the Tomorrowland Astronauts during the early years of Disneyland, and the Space Station S-1 Model from the Disneyland television series.

Members can enjoy several amenities, including a dedicated Disney Vacation Club Member Services team, comfortable seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, device-charging stations and complimentary soft drinks.

The new lounge is available for eligible Disney Vacation Club members with valid theme park tickets and reservations to Disneyland Park.

Special member spaces have long been part of what Disney Vacation Club proudly calls “Membership Magic.” These member-favorite locations include the Top of the World Lounge atop Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and the Member Lounge inside the iconic glass pyramid of the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT Walt Disney World

What They’re Saying:

Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club said: “It is no secret that our members are at the heart of everything we do at Disney Vacation Club. With the overwhelming popularity of our member lounges in Walt Disney World Resort, we are thrilled to expand more Membership Magic experiences to our members and their families on the West Coast as we prepare to open our newest proposed resort, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel this fall.”