Disney+ Sets Cast and Crew for “Shardlake” Adaptation

After learning of a potential adaptation in January, it now appears Disney+ is officially set to adapt C.J. Sansom’s murder mystery novels with a new series titled Shardlake, according to Variety.

The new series is set to be a four-part drama set in 16th century England during the dissolution of the monasteries.

The series will follow Matthew Shardlake, played by Arthur Hughes, a lawyer with an acute sense of justice and one of the few honest men in a world beset with scheming and plots. Shardlake works for Thomas Cromwell, played by Sean Bean, the dangerous and all-powerful right-hand man to Henry VIII.

Despite Shardlake’s unwavering loyalty to Cromwell and the Crown, his position in society is unfavored due to his appearance, as a person living with scoliosis during the Tudor period, suffering the indignity of being abused as a “crookback” wherever he turns. As he investigates the murder of one of Cromwell’s commissioners at a monastery in the remote town of Scarnsea, he is accompanied by Jack Barak, played by Anthony Boyle, a cocky and good-looking character who may be Cromwell’s spy.

The series will be executive produced by George Ormond and Mark Pybus for The Forge, Stevie Lee for Runaway Fridge and Lee Mason for Disney+.

Justin Chadwick is set to direct the series with John Griffin as producer and a script from Stephen Butchard.

The series, has already begun production with filming taking place in Hungary, Austria and Romania.

This will be the second attempt to bring the popular book series to the screen after the BBC planned to shoot a project in 2007 that never actually made it to air.

“Shardlake” would join Disney+’s list of UK scripted original projects that currently includes Wedding Season and the upcoming Extraordinary.

What they’re saying:

Lee Mason, director, scripted content, Disney+: “C.J. Sansom’s novels have captivated millions of readers across the globe, and we’re thrilled to be joining forces with The Forge and Runaway Fridge, introducing the exceptional Arthur Hughes as Matthew Shardlake to fans and new audiences alike. Stephen and Justin’s vision for this chilling tale of murder, mystery and politics promises to thrill and delight, and joins a growing catalog of unmissable original drama for adults on the service.”

Writer Stephen Butchard: "Writing 'Shardlake' has been nothing short of a joy. C.J. Sansom's novels are incredibly rich in story, character and history; full of intrigue, excitement, cruelty and compassion – and at the center of it all is Matthew Shardlake, a hero like no other. Although these stories are set in Tudor England, the themes absolutely engage and resonate with today's world. Hundreds of years may have past – but humankind and what makes us tick has changed little."

