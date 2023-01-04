Disney+ to Adapt CJ Sansom’s “Shardlake” Book Series

Another new project is in the works at Disney+. The Disney streamer is set to adapt the bestselling Shardlake novel series from author CJ Sansom, according to Deadline.
- The Shardlake novel series currently consists of seven books and follows an unlikely detective working under Henry VIII’s reign.
- The first book, “Dissolution,” introduces readers Dr Matthew Shardlake, a hunchback lawyer-turned-detective in Tudor England. He is sent by Thomas Cromwell, the ultimate Tudor powerbroker, to investigate the beheading of Robin Singleton, a commissioner responsible for disbanding monasteries after Henry VIII declared himself supreme head of the Church of England.
- The new series will come from production company The Forge and director Justin Chadwick.
- The series, which is currently using the working title “Shardlake,” will begin shooting in the UK this year and is reportedly to consist of four episodes.
- This will be the second attempt to bring the popular book series to the screen after the BBC planned to shoot a project in 2007 that never actually made it to air.
- “Shardlake” would join Disney+’s list of UK scripted original projects that currently includes Wedding Season and the upcoming Extraordinary.