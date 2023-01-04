Disney+ to Adapt CJ Sansom’s “Shardlake” Book Series

Another new project is in the works at Disney+. The Disney streamer is set to adapt the bestselling Shardlake novel series from author CJ Sansom, according to Deadline.

The Shardlake novel series currently consists of seven books and follows an unlikely detective working under Henry VIII’s reign.

The first book, “Dissolution,” introduces readers Dr Matthew Shardlake, a hunchback lawyer-turned-detective in Tudor England. He is sent by Thomas Cromwell, the ultimate Tudor powerbroker, to investigate the beheading of Robin Singleton, a commissioner responsible for disbanding monasteries after Henry VIII declared himself supreme head of the Church of England.

The new series will come from production company The Forge and director Justin Chadwick.

The series, which is currently using the working title “Shardlake,” will begin shooting in the UK this year and is reportedly to consist of four episodes.

This will be the second attempt to bring the popular book series to the screen after the BBC planned to shoot a project in 2007 that never actually made it to air.

“Shardlake” would join Disney+’s list of UK scripted original projects that currently includes Wedding Season and the upcoming Extraordinary.