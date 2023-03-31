National Geographic to Produce “The Space Race” Documentary on Black Astronauts

National Geographic Documentary Films has announced that they will be developing The Space Race, a documentary feature “that will uncover the little-known stories of the first Black pilots, engineers and scientists to become astronauts,” according to Deadline.

Lisa Cortés and Diego Hurtado de Mendoza are set to direct and produce The Space Race .

. Frank Marshall and Tony Rosenthal of The Kennedy/Marshall Company will be on as executive producers alongside Carolyn Bernstein of National Geographic Documentary Films and Leland Melvin.

Kennedy/Marshall’s Alexandra Bowen and Aly Parker, Diamond Docs’ Mark Monroe and Keero Birla will produce with Monroe also writing.

While no release date has been set as of yet, the feature will be available exclusively on National Geographic Channels and Disney+

Cortés’credits include executive producing Precious , which won two Academy Awards, as well as producing the Emmy-winning HBO documentary The Apollo , which explored African American cultural and political history through the story of Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theater.

Hurtado de Mendoza's credits include The Redeem Team, Netflix's documentary about the 2008 U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball team, as well as The People's Fighters: Teofilo Stevenson and the Legend of Cuban Boxing.

