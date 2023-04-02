Loki Ear Headband, Alligator Loki Plush Return to shopDisney on April 3rd

A lot is happening at shopDisney tomorrow, but the biggest drop for Marvel fans is Loki merchandise. And guess what, two of the items are long awaited restocks. That’s right, the Alligator Loki plush is coming back along with the (OMG they’re amazing) LOKI EAR HEADBAND!

Oh my gosh! I thought this day would never come! At long last the Loki ear headband is coming back in stock on shopDisney along with the third return of the Alligator Loki plush.

Earlier today, shopDisney tweeted about the pending return and fans are already stoked for the chance to purchase these glorious items.

The clock is ticking! Loki Ears, Plush, and more arrive tomorrow. Inspired by the God of Mischief, they're sure to disappear from the Sacred Timeline fast. https://t.co/CNAnavfjhy pic.twitter.com/lc9lJ3F7cM — shopDisney (@shopDisney) April 2, 2023

Are we even on the Sacred Timeline anymore? I don’t know but I do know you’re going to want these ears. I mean look at the joy on Bekah’s face in this picture! They are her FAVORITE ears.

If ear headbands aren’t your thing, then maybe you’ll want to welcome the Alligator Loki plush to your collection.

This golden horned reptile has been a huge hit with fans and has already been available on shopDisney twice , quickly selling out both times.

Be warned, Alligator Loki likes to take up space and measures 31″ long from nose to tail.

Along the ears and plush shopDisney also notes that “more” merchandise inspired by the God of Mischief will be available, and we have no idea what to expect! President Loki perhaps?

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the ears originally sold for $29.99. We anticipate they’ll now be $34.99.

Alligator Loki previously sold for $54.99 and we think he might now be $59.99.

New and returning Loki gear comes to shopDisney on April 3rd and will likely sell out quickly. Please note that purchase limits might be in effect for select items.

