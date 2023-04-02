New Trailer, Poster Revealed for Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

During Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN tonight, Marvel released the second trailer for their highly anticipated upcoming Disney+ original series, Secret Invasion.

The new trailer features Nick Fury explaining this is a fight he needs to handle on his own while the world asks for the Avengers.

We also get to see Emilia Clarke, who we now know will be playing the daughter of Talos

Watch the new trailer below and see the new poster above:

More on Secret Invasion:

In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.

It does, however, seem as though this new series will head in a more contained and intimate direction, with none of the actual Avengers having a role to play.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ on June 21st.