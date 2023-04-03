Cotino Shares Look At Inspiration Behind Public Spaces In First Storyliving By Disney Community

Thanks to the third entry in the four-part series of the behind the scenes look at Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community, we are getting a look at some of the inspiration behind the design of some of the public spaces in the new development.
What’s Happening:
- In the third part of a four-part series giving a behind-the-scenes look at the new (and first) Storyliving By Disney community, Cotino, we are treated to Walt Disney Imagineer and interior designer Lorenzo Salazar as he gives a glimpse into some of the inspiration behind the community spaces.
- He also shares how he became an Imagineer, and what it means to be designing and working on this project in Palm Springs, a place that Walt Disney himself would frequent.
- Cotino is being developed in collaboration with DMB Development, which is highly regarded for its development of large-scale planned communities in the U.S.
- Cotino will welcome homeowners of all ages and will include at least one section expressly for 55+ residents. Home buyers will have a range of home types to choose from, including estates, single family homes and condominiums.
- Per the Specific Plan approval for the development, the community is expected to surround an approximately 24-acre grand oasis featuring clear turquoise waters with Crystal Lagoons technology, enabling crystalline lagoons of any size to be built sustainably, with low water consumption and using a minimum amount of additives and energy. A voluntary club membership will offer access to a waterfront clubhouse, a club-only beach area and recreational water activities, as well as Disney programming, entertainment and activities throughout the year.
- Cotino also has Specific Plan approval for a vibrant mixed-use district featuring a range of shopping, dining and entertainment, a beachfront hotel and a professionally managed beach park with recreational water activities that can be accessed by the public through the purchase of a day pass.
- Recently, Disney announced Parr House, a distinct location inspired by the midcentury home of the famous family of superheroes from Pixar Animation Studios’ Incredibles 2. The space is being brought to life by Disney Imagineers as a “super” fun place for special events, celebrations and limited overnight accommodations for Artisan Club members, all subject to availability.
