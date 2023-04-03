Cotino Shares Look At Inspiration Behind Public Spaces In First Storyliving By Disney Community

Thanks to the third entry in the four-part series of the behind the scenes look at Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community, we are getting a look at some of the inspiration behind the design of some of the public spaces in the new development.

What’s Happening:

In the third part of a four-part series giving a behind-the-scenes look at the new (and first) Storyliving By Disney community, Cotino, we are treated to Walt Disney Imagineer and interior designer Lorenzo Salazar as he gives a glimpse into some of the inspiration behind the community spaces.

He also shares how he became an Imagineer, and what it means to be designing and working on this project in Palm Springs

Cotino is being developed in collaboration with DMB Development, which is highly regarded for its development of large-scale planned communities in the U.S.

Cotino will welcome homeowners of all ages and will include at least one section expressly for 55+ residents. Home buyers will have a range of home types to choose from, including estates, single family homes and condominiums.

Per the Specific Plan approval for the development, the community is expected to surround an approximately 24-acre grand oasis featuring clear turquoise waters with Crystal Lagoons technology, enabling crystalline lagoons of any size to be built sustainably, with low water consumption and using a minimum amount of additives and energy. A voluntary club membership will offer access to a waterfront clubhouse, a club-only beach area and recreational water activities, as well as Disney programming, entertainment and activities throughout the year.

Cotino also has Specific Plan approval for a vibrant mixed-use district featuring a range of shopping, dining and entertainment, a beachfront hotel and a professionally managed beach park with recreational water activities that can be accessed by the public through the purchase of a day pass.

Recently, Disney announced Parr House Incredibles 2. The space is being brought to life by Disney Imagineers as a “super” fun place for special events, celebrations and limited overnight accommodations for Artisan Club members, all subject to availability.