Happily Ever After Attraction Poster Installed in Train Tunnels Ahead of Show’s Return Tonight

Tonight is the night that many Disney Parks fans have been waiting for – the return of Happily Ever After to the Magic Kingdom! As we countdown the hours to the return of this beloved fireworks show, Disney has already got us excited with the return of the show’s attraction poster to the train tunnels.

What’s Happening:

In these photos shared by the Disney Parks Twitter account, an Imagineer is shown placing the Happily Ever After attraction poster in the train tunnels at the entrance to Main Street, U.S.A.

The poster replaces the one for Disney Enchantment

Happily Ever After lights up the Magic Kingdom with fireworks, lasers, lighting and projection effects – featuring a story that captures the heart, humor and heroism of favorite Disney films, including The Lion King , Aladdin , Frozen and Moana .

, , and . New to the show are projections along the buildings of Main Street, which you can see some preview images of here

We recently got to experience the battles, the stories, the losses and all the glories during a preview of Happily Ever After, filmed from closer to Cinderella Castle. Check out the show in our video below: