Disney CEO Bob Iger Shares Update on “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” at EPCOT

Earlier today during the Walt Disney Company Shareholders meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared an update to the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, as well as announced a new live-action project that is taking the internet by storm.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney held its 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting where CEO Bob Iger shared some exciting updates surrounding Moana and the transformation at EPCOT.
- During the meeting, Iger highlighted many of the parks and resorts division’s newest attractions, with a nod to the future, including one exciting announcement about Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, at EPCOT.
- The new attraction will give guests the opportunity to playfully interact with water, just as its inspiration, Moana did in the 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios film.
- With new experiences in World Nature, World Discovery and World Showcase neighborhoods of EPCOT, and great progress being made in World Celebration, the completion of Journey of Water – Inspired by Moana, will bring the park one step closer to the completion of the multi-year transformation of EPCOT, with Communicore Hall remaining.
- The Walt Disney Company is celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, celebrating Disney’s legacy, and the connection fans around the world have with the brand.
- Using the idea of retelling favorite stories in new, innovative ways, Iger also announced that a live-action Moana film is in development from Walt Disney Studios, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role of Maui. A long-form animated series based on Moana from Walt Disney Animation Studios is also set for a 2023 debut on Disney+.
