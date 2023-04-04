Disney Genie+ Climbs to Highest Price Point Yet for TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening Day

Happy TRON Lightcycle / Run opening day! Even though the new attraction is not included in Disney Genie+, today has still seen the highest price point for the service to date.
UPDATE 10:45 a.m. ET:
- The high price for Disney Genie+ may have been justified, as the service has already sold out as of 10:45 a.m.
What’s Happening:
- Those waking up today to purchase Disney Genie+ at Walt Disney World may have been in for a shock when looking at the price tag.
- Today, April 4th, the service costs $35.00 per person, likely due to the expected crowds for the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run.
- It should be noted that TRON Lightcycle / Run is an Individual Lightning Lane attraction, and so must be purchased separately from Disney Genie+
- The previous highest price point for Disney Genie+ at Walt Disney World was $29.00 per person.
- For those unaware, Disney Genie+ is a service that allows guests access to Lightning Lane entrances at select attractions.
- On average, Guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using Lightning Lane entrances, if the first selection is made early in the day.
- Certain attractions make use of Individual Lightning Lane, which is a separate purchase not related to Disney Genie+. Therefore those will sell out at a different, likely faster rate than Disney Genie+.
- The attractions featuring Individual Lightning Lane are:
