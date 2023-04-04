Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Murray Bartlett Join the Cast of Searchlight Pictures’ “O’Dessa”

Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Murray Bartlett have joined the cast of Searchlight Pictures’ original rock opera O’Dessa opposite Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink, according to Deadline.
- Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa follows Sink’s farm girl of the same name on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.
- While no details as to Bartlett’s role have been disclosed, Harrison will reportedly play O’Dessa’s love interest, Euri Dervish — a punk performer described as an “unholy mix of Iggy Pop, Marlene Dietrich and Prince.”
- Written and to be directed by Patti Cake$ filmmaker Geremy Jasper, O’Dessa will feature original songs written and produced by Jasper and Jason Binnick.
- The film is set to shoot this May in Croatia.
- Harrison recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated film Elvis, and has a lot of forthcoming Disney-related projects. He’ll appear as Martin Luther King Jr. in National Geographic’s Genius: MLK/X, voice Scar in Barry Jenkins’ The Lion King prequel, and play Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges in another Searchlight picture, Chevalier.
- Bartlett has had quite the career renaissance recently with memorable performances in The White Lotus, Welcome to Chippendales, and The Last of Us.