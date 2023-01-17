“Stranger Things” Star Sadie Sink to Headline Searchlight Pictures’ “O’Dessa”

According to Deadline, Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) is set to star in Searchlight Pictures’ O’Dessa, with Geremy Jasper (Patti Cake$) directing.

What’s Happening:

Fresh off her acclaimed performance in The Whale , Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has been cast in Searchlight’s upcoming film O’Dessa .

, star Sadie Sink has been cast in Searchlight’s upcoming film . Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the film is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Written and directed by Geremy Jasper, with original songs written and produced by Jasper and Jason Binnick, the film reunites producers Michael Gottwald for the Department of Motion Pictures, Noah Stahl, and Rodrigo Teixeira for RT Features as well as executive producers Jonathan Montepare, Dan Janvey, and Lourenço Sant’Anna.

SVP Taylor Friedman and creative executive Cornelia Burleigh will oversee the project for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.

The film is set to shoot this May in Croatia.

