TRON Lightcycle / Run Wallpapers to Celebrate Walt Disney World’s Newest Attraction

TRON Lightcycle / Run is officially opened to guests visiting Magic Kingdom. Disney Parks Blog found a way that you can celebrate its newest addition with TRON digital wallpapers.

What’s Happening:

The newest attraction is officially open at the Walt Disney World

TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise, is welcoming guests visiting Magic Kingdom.

For those who are feeling festive about the new attraction, Disney Parks Blog shared some new TRON digital wallpapers.

The first two digital wallpapers capture the attraction's vibrant colors.

The new wallpapers include digital artwork inspired by the circular identity disc that every program on the grid receives.

Author and lifelong TRON fan Steven Miller shared, "the identity disc allows programs to synchronize with Lightcycles and can be used as a weapon capable of derezzing (short for deresolution or simply deleting) other programs."

When you visit the new ride, you will also notice hexagons, which are the geometric shape most associated with Flynn’s Grid. One of the wallpapers features the hexagon design that is spotted on the attraction.

As you first enter the queue, you'll feel as if you're digitized in the Grid and this wallpaper will highlight the excitement just before jumping on your Lightcycle.