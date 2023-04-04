Video of “Happily Ever After” its First Night Back at Magic Kingdom

We were there for the return of Happily Ever After on its first night back at Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort. If you are not able to visit right now, here is a way to enjoy the firework show from your own home.

What's Happening:

After 18 months, Happily Ever After has returned to the Magic Kingdom.

This includes newly added projections on the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A.

Check out the video below.

About Happily Ever After: (according to the Walt Disney World website)

Go on a dazzling journey of color, light and song that captures the heart, humor and heroism of favorite Disney stories.

Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle is magically transformed through amazing state-of-the art projection technology you have to see to believe.

This astounding fireworks extravaganza uses lights, lasers and special effects, plus a soaring score featuring contemporary versions of beloved Disney songs.

Discover the magic of stories—and be inspired to find your own happily ever after.

Know Before You Go: Check the Entertainment Schedule, My Disney Experience app or the Times Guide at Magic Kingdom park for the schedule and showtimes.

Showtimes are subject to change.