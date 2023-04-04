Video: TRON Lightcycle / Run Ribbon Cutting at the Magic Kingdom

TRON Lightcycle / Run has officially opened at the Magic Kingdom! Walt Disney World recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for cast members officially launching the Resort’s newest attraction.

What’s Happening:

Magic Kingdom guests, also known as Users, will be digitally scanned into a mysterious game world in TRON Lightcycle / Run. As members of Team Blue, they will board high-speed Lightcycles for a thrilling race through a dark, computerized world, facing off against a fierce group of Programs known as Team Orange.

2022-2023 Walt Disney World Ambassador Ali Manion recently kicked off a ribbon cutting ceremony that featured Melissa Valiquette (Vice President, Magic Kingdom Park) and Perry Crawley (General Manager, Park Operations – Magic Kingdom Park).

Watch some highlights of the ceremony below, along with some additional remarks from Valiquette and Crawley:

During the attraction’s media preview last month, a separate “opening celebration” was held featuring Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle and original TRON stars Bruce Boxleitner and Cindy Morgan.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is now open daily at the Magic Kingdom!

