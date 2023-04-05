Former Ambassador Marjorie Colas Makes a Difference With the Disney Institute

Disney Parks Blog shared how former ambassador Marjorie Colas is making a difference with the Disney Institute.

Senior facilitator for the Disney Institute Marjorie Colas was born and raised in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and began her Disney journey supporting Haitian cast members as a language service translator in 2004.

"It was such a unique time. The company was still evolving," Marjorie said. "We had about 57,000 cast members with a large population who spoke Haitian Creole. So, it was important for the company to communicate to the cast in a language they could understand."

She was selected to be part of the Walt Disney World

"Disney truly values representation," Marjorie said. "For the first time there were two people of color representing the company as ambassadors, really showing how we value everyone. I was so honored."

After her time as an ambassador, she continued Making Connections while working and operating with the housekeeping and custodial teams for more than eight years at different Disney Resort hotels.

"Having the opportunity to learn from the unique environment that Disney provides, but also help leaders to understand how to best support the cast from Haiti was a great privilege and it really impacted me personally," Marjorie said. "I love seeing how our culture and heritage is celebrated, respected and appreciated."

This turned into a career path, where she was brought onto the Disney Institute team as a senior facilitator.

"We share our framework, best practices and Disney insights to help outside organizations," Marjorie said. "We give them our secrets to success."

She works closely with cast members as a driving force for her success where she teaches others and lays down a foundation to share her practices with everyday examples.

"Every time I am on stage, regardless of which pillar I am facilitating, I always find that the examples I share from my personal experience truly allow me to bring our concepts to life," Marjorie said. "It’s one thing to give talking points, but telling stories that I have lived makes the information so much more applicable."