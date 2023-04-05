Trailer for Season 2 of Hulu’s “Taste the Nation” Released

Hulu has shared a trailer and some key art for the upcoming second season of their original series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.
- In season two of Taste the Nation, award-winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes viewers on a culinary adventure across American soil, exploring the rich and diverse communities who have so heavily shaped what American food is today.
- Over borscht, cornbread, pasteles and more, Padma uncovers the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately uncovering stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.
- The series is executive produced by Padma Lakshmi along with Part2 Pictures’ David Shadrack Smith
- All 10 episodes of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi season two will debut on Hulu on May 5th.
- Check out the trailer for the second season below: