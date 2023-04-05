Trailer for Season 2 of Hulu’s “Taste the Nation” Released

Hulu has shared a trailer and some key art for the upcoming second season of their original series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.

In season two of Taste the Nation , award-winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes viewers on a culinary adventure across American soil, exploring the rich and diverse communities who have so heavily shaped what American food is today.

The series is executive produced by Padma Lakshmi along with Part2 Pictures’ David Shadrack Smith

All 10 episodes of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi season two will debut on Hulu on May 5th.

