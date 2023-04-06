Disney College Program Participant Wage To Increase In June

Disney Programs, the division behind the popular internship programs at the Walt Disney World Resort, has announced that participants in the Disney College Program will see an increase in their wages in the weeks ahead.

Disney Programs has announced that those individuals participating in the Disney College Program will see an increase in their rate of pay beginning June 4th.

The increase will see the starting hourly rate of Disney College Program Participants (CPs) increase from $14.00 to $16.00 per hour, an increase of $2.00.

The increase will apply only to those currently participating in the program, and any future participants.

Many comments on social media regarding the announcement are from past CPs who are looking back (perhaps not so fondly) on the amount of their wages, with current CPs commenting that this will help with the price of rent at the current CP housing complex, Flamingo Crossings Village, (current weekly housing costs for 2023 at Flamingo Crossings Village range from $191 to $246 per week) which is automatically deducted from their paycheck.

CPs at the Walt Disney World Resort become part of the magic while gaining experience working in a front-line role at the Disney parks and resorts, and have the opportunity to participate in unique Disney experiences and activities created just for them. Spanning four to seven months (with opportunities to extend up to one year), CPs are able to network with professionals throughout The Walt Disney Company, take part in Learning and Career Development Sessions, and live and work with people from all over the world. While you work in your role, you will build transferable skills such as problem solving, teamwork, guest service, and effective communication.

After successful completion of their program, they may be eligible for full-time and part-time opportunities at the Walt Disney World Resort. Part-time and full-time cast members may receive additional benefits such as Disney Aspire, an educational investment program that covers 100% of tuition for skilled trades, bachelor’s degrees, and master’s degrees.

CPs live at Flamingo Crossings Village for the duration of their program, a community featuring apartments equipped with a full-sized washer and dryer, bedroom and living room furniture, and a flat screen TV. Plus, the community includes additional amenities like a 12,500 sq. ft. fitness center, quiet spaces to study, resort-style pools, and bus transportation to and from the parks and resorts.

Disney is currently recruiting for program arrival dates between May 2023 and October 2023. Departure dates will begin no earlier than January 2024, with the wage increase applying to the groups that arrive in those times frames.