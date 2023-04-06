New LEGO DUPLO App Supports Preschooler Learning and Development Through Play

A new LEGO DUPLO Game featuring Mickey Mouse and Friends is set to support preschooler learning and development through open-ended play, and is inspired by real-life DUPLO sets.

What’s Happening:

Preschoolers and their parents are invited to join Mickey & Friends on some truly magical adventures together in the new LEGO DUPLO | DISNEY MICKEY & FRIENDS game.

The new app comes from StoryToys and The LEGO Group in collaboration with Disney, and is designed to encourage creative play and learning for even the youngest of Disney fans.

LEGO DUPLO | DISNEY MICKEY & FRIENDS allows kids to explore, build and play with some of their favorite Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Pluto.

Within the game are digital play packs inspired by real-life LEGO DUPLO sets! Preschoolers and their parents or guardians can whale watch with Mickey Mouse, make and eat cakes with Minnie Mouse, or fish alongside Pluto. In-game Play Pack activities include open-ended pretend play, construction, jigsaw puzzles and more.

LEGO DUPLO | DISNEY MICKEY & FRIENDS nurtures imagination, helps build self-confidence, encourages curiosity, expands creativity, and practices reasoning and problem-solving skills.

The new app is now available to download for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Additional in-app purchases are available.

More DUPLO Disney Fun:

Little ones can join Mickey and his friends on a tour through a Disney castle that glitters with magical stars when they assemble this LEGO DUPLO set. They'll discover all the enchanted elements within, like the kitchen where they can bake a celebration cake, then find the magic mirror or the spell book hiding inside the enchanted tree. Created as part of the Disney100 celebrations, the castle can be built three different ways, ensuring the fun never stops.

LEGO DUPLO 3 In 1 Magical Castle Disney100 | shopDisney

Back in 2021, LEGO DUPLO and StoryToys teamed up for a special LEGO DUPLO Marvel app, allowing preschoolers to join Spidey, Captain America, Ghost-Spider, and other heroes for learning adventures and imaginative play. Each activity will feature a play experience where kids can help their favorite Marvel hero save the day by shooting webs with Spidey and his Amazing Friends or rescuing a kitten with Captain America.