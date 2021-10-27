StoryToys Announces Collaboration with LEGO DUPLO and Marvel for Preschool App

StoryToys, in partnership with LEGO and Marvel are bringing new fun to preschoolers with the unique LEGO DUPLO Marvel mobile app.

What’s Happening:

The LEGO DUPLO Marvel app will allow preschoolers to join Spidey, Captain America, Ghost-Spider, and other heroes for learning adventures and imaginative play. Each activity will feature a play experience where kids can help their favorite Marvel hero save the day by shooting webs with Spidey and his Amazing Friends or rescuing a kitten with Captain America.

The app is carefully aligned with the Headstart Early Learning Outcomes Framework to meet the developmental needs of 2-5 year olds.

Each activity will feature fun and engaging challenges to support learning and development skills including, early math, creativity, reasoning, and problem-solving.

The free to download LEGO DUPLO Marvel app launches worldwide in twenty-eight languages initially. It will be available here in the U.S. this December, and you can pre-order on the App Store Google Play

What They’re Saying: