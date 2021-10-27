StoryToys Announces Collaboration with LEGO DUPLO and Marvel for Preschool App

StoryToys, in partnership with LEGO and Marvel are bringing new fun to preschoolers with the unique LEGO DUPLO Marvel mobile app.
What’s Happening:
- The LEGO DUPLO Marvel app will allow preschoolers to join Spidey, Captain America, Ghost-Spider, and other heroes for learning adventures and imaginative play. Each activity will feature a play experience where kids can help their favorite Marvel hero save the day by shooting webs with Spidey and his Amazing Friends or rescuing a kitten with Captain America.
- The app is carefully aligned with the Headstart Early Learning Outcomes Framework to meet the developmental needs of 2-5 year olds.
- Each activity will feature fun and engaging challenges to support learning and development skills including, early math, creativity, reasoning, and problem-solving.
- The free to download LEGO DUPLO Marvel app launches worldwide in twenty-eight languages initially. It will be available here in the U.S. this December, and you can pre-order on the App Store and Google Play.
What They’re Saying:
- Emmet O’Neill, CEO of StoryToys said: “As a lifetime fan of both Marvel and LEGO bricks, this project is one that’s very close to my heart. We’re delighted to once again be collaborating with our amazing partners at the LEGO Group, and to be working with Marvel for the first time on such a special project. Preschoolers adore and aspire to be Marvel heroes and this app will offer them a positive digital experience tailored to their abilities. Whether kids are LEGO DUPLO fans, Marvel fans, or both, it’s our absolute privilege to bring them the opportunity to engage with their favourite heroes in this fun and educational digital experience.”
- Daniel Fink, SVP of Business Development and New Initiatives, Marvel Entertainment said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring Super Hero adventures to our youngest fans. Not only will it delight today’s young Marvel fans, it also provides an all-ages experience for parents to introduce their own favorite Marvel super heroes to their children. The LEGO Group and StoryToys are both experts in making high quality preschool educational products, and we look forward to how the app will resonate with families everywhere.”
- Sean McEvoy, VP of LEGO Games said: “Building on the LEGO Group’s long history of successful partnership with Marvel and our expanding partnership with the digital play experts at StoryToys, we were keen to bring the LEGO DUPLO Marvel world to life in digital form. The app perfectly encompasses our core values of imagination, fun, creativity, learning, caring and quality. We’re excited to bring this world to young Marvel fans while inspiring and developing the builders of tomorrow.”