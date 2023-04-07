Disney Shares New Look at the Water Flowing Through Journey of Water – Coming This Fall to EPCOT

A new video shared by Disney Parks and Walt Disney Imagineering has given us another sneak peek behind the walls of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – opening later this year at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

In this new video, Kate Worth, Walt Disney Imagineering Project Coordinator, gives us a brief look at the work going on for the new Moana-inspired walkthrough coming to EPCOT, Journey of Water.

Water has begun to flow through the experience, and as Worth notes, guests will have the opportunity to engage with water as much or as little as they like, just like Moana did in the film.

Earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger also gave us a look at Journey of Water

will open in late 2023, inviting guests to follow the story of water on the planet, inspired by Moana’s connection to the ocean. The attraction, a walk-through exploration trail, will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like in the ocean (as seen in Moana), the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.