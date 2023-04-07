Narkina 5 Prisoner Cosplayers Run Through “Andor” Panel At Star Wars Celebration

During Star Wars Celebration, you never know what might happen. You might see the official announcement of a long rumored project, or you might see a flash mob of cosplayers run through a conventional hall chanting “one way out.”

That’s what happened today at Star Wars Celebration Europe, currently taking place in London. Just ahead of a special panel focusing on the Disney+ Star Wars series, Andor. A mob of cosplayers dressed as Narkina 5 prisoners

ran through the hall chanting the line from the hit series, “One Way Out.”

In the series, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was sentenced to six years of labor work in one of the facilities at the Narkina 5 prison complex, following his false arrest for anti-Imperial activity on the planet Niamos while under the alias "Keef Girgo." At the time of Andor's incarcerations, the facility produced components for the Death Star's Mk I Superlaser dish which were shipped out to the Imperial Center of Military Research headquarters on the planet Scarif via Eta-class barges. The location also served as the site of an extensive prisoner uprising and mass escape that clearly inspired this moment at the ultimate Star Wars fan event.

Andor arrived on Disney+ last year, exploring a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Star Wars Celebration also served as the stage in which to reveal a second season of the hit series is already in production, wth creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy suggesting that it should be on track for an August 2024 debut.

Andor is now streaming on Disney+.