“Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition” Arrives On Discs Worldwide For PlayStation VR2

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition is now available on discs worldwide for play on the PlayStation VR2.

ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive storytelling studio, today released the physical edition of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition .

. Available exclusively on PlayStationVR2 (PS VR2), the physical edition has been released globally in collaboration with publisher Perp Games to offer fans and collectors an additional way to purchase the virtual reality experience.

The physical edition of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition is available at major American retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart. Copies can also be ordered directly from the Perp Games Store and a list of global retailers can be found here. Fans interested in the digital version of the experience are able to purchase it from PlayStation Store.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition is an action-adventure virtual reality experience that follows the story of a droid repair technician who gets swept up into a grand adventure after crash landing on the planet Batuu. This kicks off a series of extraordinary events, proving that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero. The Enhanced Edition also includes the full story and all three Tales, so fans will be able to play the full experience from start to finish without needing to download any additional DLC.

Exclusive to PS VR2, the Enhanced Edition has been rebuilt to take advantage of the hardware capabilities including eye tracking and foveated rendering, headset feedback, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback with PS VR2 Sense controllers, and dynamic 3D audio, among others. Combined together, the experience will bring fans to a galaxy far, far away in an even more immersive way as they live out their own action-packed Star Wars story.

During their adventure, players will be joined by fan-favorite characters including R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), and Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings). They will also meet new characters developed for the experience like the boisterous barkeep Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), treasure hunter Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), Guavian Death Gang leader Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson), and First Order commanding officer Lt. Gauge (Daman Mills).