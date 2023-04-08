David Tennant Reprising Voice Role as Huyang in “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

Prolific actor David Tennant has been confirmed to be reprising his animated role of the droid Huyang in the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series.

What’s Happening:

During this morning’s Ahsoka panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe, it was announced that Tennant, best known for playing the Doctor in Doctor Who , would be reprising his role as Huyang.

panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe, it was announced that Tennant, best known for playing the Doctor in , would be reprising his role as Huyang. Huyang was a Mark IV architect droid who served the Jedi Order as a Lightsaber expert and teacher.

The character appeared in three episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2012, voiced by Tennant.

in 2012, voiced by Tennant. Fans can get their first look at Huyang in the newly released teaser trailer for Ahsoka, where he says “perhaps it is time to begin again.”

Specific plot details for Ahsoka are still unknown, but the setup and teaser includes Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, journeying from one end of the galaxy to the other in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a former commander in the Empire. Star Wars: Rebels ended with both Thrawn and Ezra disappearing into space.

are still unknown, but the setup and teaser includes Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, journeying from one end of the galaxy to the other in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a former commander in the Empire. ended with both Thrawn and Ezra disappearing into space. Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

comes from co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow mastermind Jon Favreau. Ahsoka debuts on Disney+

shopDisney Star Wars Day 2023 coverage is presented by