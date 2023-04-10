Kim Kardashian Joins Cast of “American Horror Story” for Season 12

Reality star Kim Kardashian has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story, according to Variety.
- Kardashian posted a teaser on her Instagram for the upcoming 12th season of the hit FX series.
- FX has also confirmed the casting but has not shared any more details on the new season.
- The teaser, however, does reveal that Kardashian will be joined by Emma Roberts, who has previously starred in multiple seasons of the anthology series.
- The teaser says Kardashian and Roberts are “DELICATE” but doesn’t give any further explanation or detail for the upcoming season.
- Variety also reports that Kardashian’s character in the series was created specifically for her.
- Season 12 of American Horror Story will be coming this summer.
- Halley Feiffer, who has written for the series previously, will write each episode for season 12 and serve as showrunner.
- American Horror Story is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.
- Kardashian can be seen in Hulu’s The Kardashians, which she produces and stars in. The third season of the series will be coming next month.