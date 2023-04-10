Kim Kardashian Joins Cast of “American Horror Story” for Season 12

by |
Tags: , , ,

Reality star Kim Kardashian has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story, according to Variety.

  • Kardashian posted a teaser on her Instagram for the upcoming 12th season of the hit FX series.

  • FX has also confirmed the casting but has not shared any more details on the new season.
  • The teaser, however, does reveal that Kardashian will be joined by Emma Roberts, who has previously starred in multiple seasons of the anthology series.
  • The teaser says Kardashian and Roberts are “DELICATE” but doesn’t give any further explanation or detail for the upcoming season.
  • Variety also reports that Kardashian’s character in the series was created specifically for her.
  • Season 12 of American Horror Story will be coming this summer.
  • Halley Feiffer, who has written for the series previously, will write each episode for season 12 and serve as showrunner.
  • American Horror Story is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.
  • Kardashian can be seen in Hulu’s The Kardashians, which she produces and stars in. The third season of the series will be coming next month.