Moana Spotlight Collection Now Available on shopDisney

Island princess Moana stole our hearts when she made her theatrical debut and we’re loved her ever since. Now shopDisney is shining the spotlight on the brave adventure seeker in a new collection that’s just arrived online!

If Moana is your princess, then you’re in luck because Disney is putting her center stage in a stunning apparel and home collection that embraces the beauty of the pacific islands.

Fortunately, though for guests who can't make it to park right now, the collection is available through shopDisney.

Moana, the Kakamora, and even Pua are featured on variety of products such as: Shirts Ear Headbands Plates Drinkware MagicBand+ Hats Totes And more!

The color palette presents brown, coral, khaki, turquoise and black hues that blend together nicely and on their own for cozy tropical vibes that are perfect for the home…or your next Disney trip!

The Moana Spotlight Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $19.99-$59.99.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Entertain in style with home essentials inspired by Moana and the fictional island of Motunui. Keep things cozy with a throw blanket and matching pillow; serve up a favorite snack on colorful plates, a stylish serving bowl, and a gorgeous tray your friends will adore.

We’re not finished yet! There’s also beautiful tumbler glasses, a Kakamora cup and lid that’s scary and cute at the same time and a planter cover that Moana would surely love.

Set off for adventure and look your best at home or Disney Parks with a Moana hoodie, woven shirt for men, pants for women, a flowery ear headband or beaded headband and a MagicBand+.

Accessorize your wardrobe and don a pair of shoes by Native, top off your look with a bucket hat, and keep all of your essentials handy in an adorable crossbody bag or a sizable tote.