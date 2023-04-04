Photos: Disney x Native “Moana” Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

As we received news of the development of a live-action version of Moana, a new line of merchandise inspired by the animated original has hit store shelves around Walt Disney World. Here’s some of what we spotted at Disney’s Polynesian Resort.
Much of this collection features this wonderful side profile of Moana herself, including the tumbler above and some apparel.
A few more kitchenware items featuring the Kakamora.
Finally, we have a throw pillow and a throw blanket. There are a few more items available in this collection, including a Native pair of shoes, more apparel, and Mouse ears.
