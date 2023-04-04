Photos: Disney x Native “Moana” Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

As we received news of the development of a live-action version of Moana, a new line of merchandise inspired by the animated original has hit store shelves around Walt Disney World. Here’s some of what we spotted at Disney’s Polynesian Resort.

$24.99

$24.99

Much of this collection features this wonderful side profile of Moana herself, including the tumbler above and some apparel.

Hooded Sweatshirt – $49.99

Hooded Sweatshirt – $49.99

$39.99

$39.99

A few more kitchenware items featuring the Kakamora.

$14.99

$14.99

Ceramic Plate Set – $39.99

Ceramic Plate Set – $39.99

Finally, we have a throw pillow and a throw blanket. There are a few more items available in this collection, including a Native pair of shoes, more apparel, and Mouse ears.

$39.99

$39.99

$59.99

$59.99

