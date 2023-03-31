TRON Identity Program Reservations Being Canceled on April 4th and Potentially Beyond

Guests looking to create their own “program” with the TRON Identity Program when TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at the Magic Kingdom will have to wait a little longer, as it will not be available on opening day, April 4th.

What’s Happening:

Guests with reservations for the TRON Identity Program on April 4th (and possibly beyond) have received phone calls from Disney today informing them that their experience has been canceled.

Cast Members did not give a date on when the program will be ready.

Guests who held reservations were emailed a $90 gift card, ever-so-slightly over the $89.99 pricing per figure.

The TRON Identity Program will allow Users to enter the Grid through a Grid Digitization Portal located in Tomorrowland Launch Depot. Once inside, you will be able to create an action figure, or Program, that looks and sounds just like you.

As a User, you will go through the customization process. Image Capture will scan your facial features. Then, you’ll select your helmet and body configuration. Will your Program be an Enforcer or a Combatant? A Scout or a Heavy Sentry? The choice is yours. Also, don’t forget to select a team color. Finally, you’ll visit Command Input, where you will record 6 lines of dialogue in your own voice.

If creating a Program isn’t your thing, you’re still bound to find something to love with the attraction's fantastic merchandise collection TRON , or the more modern feel of TRON Lightcycle / Run, there’s something for everyone!

, or the more modern feel of TRON Lightcycle / Run, there’s something for everyone! TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens April 4th, 2023 at the Magic Kingdom.