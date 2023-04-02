Disney100: Loungefly Mini Backpack and Ear Headband to Join the Platinum Celebration Collection

If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while then you already know that Walt Disney Company is in the middle of a year long celebration commemorating their 100th anniversary. In late December 2022, Disney launched their Platinum Celebration Collection and now a mini backpack and ear headband are joining the line.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for fun ways to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder

This week two styles matching the Platinum Celebration Collection designs are on their way: a Loungefly mini backpack and matching ear headband.

Both looks have a beautiful shiny platinum base decorated with colorful icons of Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Pluto, Donald, Daisy, Tinker Bell, Goofy, and Chip ‘n Dale.

The characters are dispersed amongst stars, fireworks and the “Disney 100″ logo.

The backpack features a front zip pouch and two top zip sections instead of the usual one. The old hollywood style motif spans the length of the bag’s straps and two side pockets allow for a bit of extra storage.

As for the headband, a large bow sits atop the center and also features the classy motif. A Mickey Mouse shaped pendant is placed in the center of the bow and ties the whole look together.

Pricing hasn’t been announced but similar ear headbands are priced between $34.99-$64.99; while most Loungefly mini backpacks sell for around $88.00.

The new additions to the Disney100 Collection will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to both of these items.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.