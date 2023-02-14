Disney100: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Collection Delivers Fun Apparel Themed to Disney’s First Creation

We’re already having a blast with the kickoff of the Disney100 Celebration and the fun has just begun! Especially for fans of a certain rabbit. The new Disney100 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Collection is now available and celebrates the wacky, wild and wonderful character that preceded Mickey Mouse.

It’s finally happening! No, not the Disney100 celebration but rather an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit collection coming to shopDisney!

During 2023 fans around the world can join Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder

The highly anticipated Disney100 Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Collection collectibles and apparel showcasing the lovable character’s personality and his signature poses.

Among the selections on the apparel side of things are: Button Up Shirts Ear Hats and Headbands Sweatshirts Shorts T-Shirt

Guests can discover the full Disney100: Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Collection available now on shopDisney

Prices range from $24.99-$64.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Ear Headband – Disney100 – $34.99

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Ear Hat – Disney100 – $24.99

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100 – $44.99

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Woven Shirt for Women – Disney100 – $54.99

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Shorts for Women – Disney100 – $44.99

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Woven Shirt for Adults – Disney100 – $59.99

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Pullover for Women – Disney100 – $59.99

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit ''Rival Romeos'' Scarf – Disney100 – $34.99

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100 – $29.99

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney100 – $64.99

