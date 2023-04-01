Photos: The Latest Norway Merchandise Available at EPCOT

Let’s take a look at some of the newest Norway branded merchandise available at the main Norway pavilion gift shop at EPCOT, The Fjording.
Most of this new line features the word Norway with a fanciful design incorporating a Mickey Mouse head. If you like this design, then you’re in luck, as it can be found on a variety of products – from apparel, to kitchenware, and even Mouse ears.
A very fun new item is this Minnie Mouse plush, where she wears a very similar costume to those worn by EPCOT’s Norwegian cultural representatives.
