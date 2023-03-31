Disney Fab 50 Statues Sticking Around for “Just a Bit Longer” at Walt Disney World

Although The Most Magical Celebration on Earth is coming to a close at Walt Disney World on April 2nd, a few things from the celebration will be sticking around, including the Disney Fab 50 statues.

No timeframe was given, nor was it revealed if they’ll be modified to remove the 50th iconography.

Additionally, while the Beacon of Magic displays at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Animal Kingdom Magic Kingdom Spaceship Earth

The EARidescent décor, including the embellishments on Cinderella Castle, will start to come down this weekend.

There’s no word on what look Cinderella Castle may go back to, but the most likely option is the same color scheme, minus the 50th anniversary decorations.

