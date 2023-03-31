Disney Fab 50 Statues Sticking Around for “Just a Bit Longer” at Walt Disney World

Although The Most Magical Celebration on Earth is coming to a close at Walt Disney World on April 2nd, a few things from the celebration will be sticking around, including the Disney Fab 50 statues.
What’s Happening:
- In a Disney Parks Blog post looking back at the Resort’s 50th anniversary, it was revealed that the Fab 50 Collection will stick around for “just a bit longer after the celebration.”
- No timeframe was given, nor was it revealed if they’ll be modified to remove the 50th iconography.
- Additionally, while the Beacon of Magic displays at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom will end, Spaceship Earth will continue to shine well into the future with beautiful light displays each night.
- The EARidescent décor, including the embellishments on Cinderella Castle, will start to come down this weekend.
- There’s no word on what look Cinderella Castle may go back to, but the most likely option is the same color scheme, minus the 50th anniversary decorations.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Following a lengthy refurbishment, Narcoossee's at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will reopen tomorrow with a reimagined interior space and deliciously enhanced menu.
- Disney is showcasing the many different ways that all the arms of the company are celebrating Earth Month, including the anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- runDisney has revealed the race themes for the 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend. Gear up to make every mile worth your while!
