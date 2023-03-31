The Walt Disney Company Celebrates Earth Month Throughout April

As we leave March and head into April, The Walt Disney Company is showcasing the many different ways that all the arms of company are celebrating Earth Month, including the anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.

What’s Happening:

Disney is continuing their long standing work to ensure that people, plants, and animals have a healthy place to call home. These collective efforts are known as Disney Planet Possible—tangible actions that are being taken that put possibility into practice and inspire optimism for a brighter, more sustainable future for us all.

This Earth Month, celebrate the spirit of Disney Planet Possible with new programming and offerings from across the various worlds of Disney.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Since 1995, the Disney Conservation Fund has directed more than $120 million and the expertise of our dedicated teams to support organizations working with communities to save wildlife, inspire action, and protect the planet.

In April, there will be a number of new ways to join in the celebration for Earth Day and this milestone, including new sweet and savory treats, specialty merchandise, limited-time character sightings, and a National Geographic photo spot at the entrance of the park in honor of the second season of Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Disney+

National Geographic is exploring the Secrets of the Elephants with a four-part series premiering Friday, April 21, on National Geographic. All episodes stream Saturday, April 22, on Disney+ and Hulu

The May issue of National Geographic's flagship magazine, which will be published online and on the app at natgeo.com/elephants, a three-episode Overheard at National Geographic podcast series that will air beginning Tuesday, April 11, and the following two Tuesdays, and the subject of a stunning National Geographic book, Secrets of the Elephants—a companion to the streaming series—publishing on Tuesday, April 4. And if you visit Disneyland Resort, check out the life-size elephant sculptures at Downtown Disney

magazine, a three-episode Overheard at National Geographic podcast series that will air beginning Tuesday, April 11, and the following two Tuesdays, and the subject of a stunning National Geographic book, —a companion to the streaming series—publishing on Tuesday, April 4. And if you visit Disneyland Resort, check out the life-size elephant sculptures at To further celebrate the beauty of these majestic creatures, National Geographic’s lifestyle collection is debuting its spring line themed to elephants and their surrounding habitats. Coming soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks, the collection includes select apparel, a tote bag, a collector pin, and an elephant plush. Every National Geographic product purchase helps support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research, and education.

Throughout the month, Disney+ will highlight its vast catalog of conservation and nature-themed content through its “Earth Month” collection, which is available to enjoy on the service all year round. As the streaming home of National Geographic and Disneynature, Disney+ inspires audiences to celebrate the beauty of the world around them and take actionable steps in their communities to ensure a brighter future for us all. In addition to Secrets of the Elephants, the “Earth Month” collection will add new titles this year including: Born in Africa, Botswana, India’s Lost Worlds, Path of the Panther, Secret Life of Predators, Super/Natural, and Wild Japan Snow Monkeys.

Avatar: The Way of Water reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in the emotionally-packed action-adventure. Set more than a decade after events of the first film, this breathtaking movie launches the story of the Sully family and introduces audiences to the majestic ocean tulkun.

In celebration of the theatrical release of Avatar: The Way of Water, Disney and Avatar launched the global "Keep Our Oceans Amazing" campaign to raise awareness of the challenges facing oceans and marine life in support of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and its work to protect 10 of our oceans' amazing animals and their habitats, connected to the beauty of Pandora.

, Disney and launched the global “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” campaign to raise awareness of the challenges facing oceans and marine life in support of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and its work to protect 10 of our oceans’ amazing animals and their habitats, connected to the beauty of Pandora. As part of the campaign, fans can continue to participate in celebratory experiences, including the Virtual Pandoran Ocean. Through this unique digital activation, fans can help Disney and Avatar “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” now through July 31, 2023, by creating their very own Avatar-inspired ocean creature at Avatar.com/KeepOurOceansAmazing