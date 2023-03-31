First-Look Inside Reimagined Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Following a lengthy refurbishment, Narcoossee's at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will reopen tomorrow with a reimagined interior space and deliciously enhanced menu.

Narcoossee's is set to reopen on Saturday, April 1st at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

The lakeside restaurant has been closed for refurbishment since June 2022.

When guests sit to dine at Narcoossee's, they’ll be surrounded by a reimagined interior space. From the soft blue and green details to the hand-painted artwork that takes guests on a journey from land to sea as they move throughout the restaurant, it’s the perfect backdrop for a memorable dinner.

Guests can taste from a refreshed menu crafted by Chef Noah Estabrook and Pastry Chef Kristine Farmer, featuring a perfect balance of updated classics and new delights.

The new space incorporates the concept of “land and sea” and that’s exactly what the culinary teams drew inspiration from when developing the new menu.

Nestled on the Seven Seas Lagoon, Narcoossee's provides an excellent view of the Magic Kingdom

Below, a look at the old interior of Narcoossee’s.

