First-Look Inside Reimagined Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Following a lengthy refurbishment, Narcoossee's at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will reopen tomorrow with a reimagined interior space and deliciously enhanced menu.

  • Narcoossee's is set to reopen on Saturday, April 1st at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
  • The lakeside restaurant has been closed for refurbishment since June 2022.
  • When guests sit to dine at Narcoossee's, they’ll be surrounded by a reimagined interior space. From the soft blue and green details to the hand-painted artwork that takes guests on a journey from land to sea as they move throughout the restaurant, it’s the perfect backdrop for a memorable dinner.
  • Guests can taste from a refreshed menu crafted by Chef Noah Estabrook and Pastry Chef Kristine Farmer, featuring a perfect balance of updated classics and new delights.

  • The new space incorporates the concept of “land and sea” and that’s exactly what the culinary teams drew inspiration from when developing the new menu.
  • Click here for a preview of the updated Narcoossee’s menu.

  • Nestled on the Seven Seas Lagoon, Narcoossee's provides an excellent view of the Magic Kingdom fireworks.

  • Below, a look at the old interior of Narcoossee’s.

