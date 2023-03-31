First-Look Inside Reimagined Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Following a lengthy refurbishment, Narcoossee's at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will reopen tomorrow with a reimagined interior space and deliciously enhanced menu.
What’s Happening:
- Narcoossee's is set to reopen on Saturday, April 1st at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
- The lakeside restaurant has been closed for refurbishment since June 2022.
- When guests sit to dine at Narcoossee's, they’ll be surrounded by a reimagined interior space. From the soft blue and green details to the hand-painted artwork that takes guests on a journey from land to sea as they move throughout the restaurant, it’s the perfect backdrop for a memorable dinner.
- Guests can taste from a refreshed menu crafted by Chef Noah Estabrook and Pastry Chef Kristine Farmer, featuring a perfect balance of updated classics and new delights.
- The new space incorporates the concept of “land and sea” and that’s exactly what the culinary teams drew inspiration from when developing the new menu.
- Click here for a preview of the updated Narcoossee’s menu.
- Nestled on the Seven Seas Lagoon, Narcoossee's provides an excellent view of the Magic Kingdom fireworks.
- Below, a look at the old interior of Narcoossee’s.
