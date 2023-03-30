runDisney Reveals Race Themes for 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

runDisney has revealed the race themes for the 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend. Gear up to make every mile worth your while!
What’s Happening:
- Every dream starts somewhere and whether you’ve dreamed of running your first marathon or are just getting started racing, you’re invited to go the distance during the 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend!
- The unforgettable race weekend features courses full of character and encouragement as you earn every mile in a weekend filled with four different races, two challenges, and inspiration at every turn.
- The 2024 race themes are as follows:
- Walt Disney World 5K | Pluto
- Walt Disney World 10K | Chip ‘N Dale
- Walt Disney World Half Marathon | Donald & Daisy Duck
- Walt Disney World Marathon | Mickey & Minnie Mouse
- Goofy’s Race & a Half Challenge | Goofy
- Dopey Challenge | Dopey
Guests looking to take part in the 2024 event should EARmark their calendar for the following registration dates and times:
- Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort
- Club runDisney Gold & Platinum Member Registration | April 4th, 2023
- General Registration | April 11th, 2023 at 10 AM ET
- Virtual Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend
- General Registration | April 14th, 2023 at 10 AM ET
