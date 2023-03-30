runDisney Reveals Race Themes for 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

runDisney has revealed the race themes for the 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend. Gear up to make every mile worth your while!

What’s Happening:

Guests looking to take part in the 2024 event should EARmark their calendar for the following registration dates and times:

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort Club runDisney Gold & Platinum Member Registration | April 4th, 2023 General Registration | April 11th, 2023 at 10 AM ET

Virtual Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend General Registration | April 14th, 2023 at 10 AM ET

