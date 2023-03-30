Photos: New Signage Installed on Backside of Tomorrowland Launch Depot

New signage for the renamed Tomorrowland Launch Depot store at the Magic Kingdom has been installed on the side of the building facing TRON Lightcycle / Run.
What’s Happening:
- The reimagined Tomorrowland Launch Depot (previously known as Tomorrowland Light & Power Co.) will serve as the main store for TRON Lightcycle / Run, while also continuing as the exit gift shop of Space Mountain.
- This new signage has been installed on the backside of the building, above new doors that will serve as an exit gift shop of sorts for TRON Lightcycle / Run.
- A larger sign with accompanying artwork was recently installed on the other side of the building.
- Here’s a look at the new sign lit up at night.
- While most of the windows remain blacked out, we could spot a few TRON-inspired designs through this large window.
- The building, once home to a kinetic and bustling arcade, has served as the massive exit gift shop of the landmark attraction, Space Mountain, since the arcade closed in the late 00’s.
- The store closed last summer as part of the construction and refurbishment efforts ahead of the arrival of TRON Lightcycle / Run at the park.
- Whether you like the retro feel of the original TRON, or the more modern feel of TRON Lightcycle / Run, you're sure to find something for yourself in the attraction's fantastic merchandise collection.
- TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens April 4th, 2023 at the Magic Kingdom.
