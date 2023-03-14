Photos: Tomorrowland Launch Depot Takes Over Former Light & Power Co. Gift Shop

Yesterday, we showcased the new art featured on the former Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. entrance. Today, new signage has revealed that the store will now be known as the Tomorrowland Launch Depot.
- The reimagined Tomorrowland Launch Depot will serve as the main store for TRON Lightcycle / Run, while also continuing as the exit gift shop of Space Mountain.
- The new artwork installed above the signage features silhouettes of Tomorrowland icons both past and present. Eagle-eyed fans can discover the original rocket that served as the centerpiece Star Jets in the land, now known as the Astro Orbiter, which is also featured.
- The new entrance marquee structure that Magic Kingdom guests walk under is also featured alongside the retro spires that once adorned Tomorrowland’s gateway bridge.
- The building, once home to a kinetic and bustling arcade, has served as the massive exit gift shop of the landmark attraction, Space Mountain, since the arcade closed in the late 00’s.
- The store closed last summer as part of the construction and refurbishment efforts ahead of the arrival of TRON Lightcycle / Run at the park.
- Whether you like the retro feel of the original TRON, or the more modern feel of TRON Lightcycle / Run, you're sure to find something for yourself in the attraction's fantastic merchandise collection.
- TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens April 4th, 2023 at the Magic Kingdom. Be sure to follow along for more from the media preview of the attraction, including the attraction’s Disney PhotoPass integrations and Team Green post-show experience.
